Alternative school students help suburb without library

FORD HEIGHTS, Ill. (AP) — A south Chicago suburb without a library is getting a boost thanks to students at an alternative high school inside a state juvenile detention facility.

Illinois officials say the youth enrolled at Booker T. Washington Alternative High School at Harrisburg youth center constructed four library boxes to be placed throughout Ford Heights. The boxes will continually be replenished with books through a partnership with a bookstore.

Department of Juvenile Justice Director Heidi Mueller says the boxes are symbolic of how collaboration, hard work and a shared goal can help families.

Ford Heights had to close its library decades ago over funding issues.

There will be a dedication ceremony for the boxes on July 30.