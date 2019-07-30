Alaska sports body suggests revised practices after accident

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — Alaska's high school sports regulating body has recommended a football team hold practices with other programs following a swimming accident.

KTVF-TV reports the West Valley football preseason program has been suspended by the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District.

The Alaska School Activities Association suggests the district allow preseason practices with members of other school coaching staffs.

An ASAA bylaw says players must have 10 days of practice prior to the first day of competition.

Three student-athletes were transported to a hospital Sunday after being rescued from the bottom of the University of Fairbanks swimming pool.

The football team rented the pool for a conditioning session and witnesses report the students sank while treading water.

Officials say two students have been released, while one remains in the hospital.

___

Information from: KTVF-TV, http://www.webcenter11.com