Alaska school district meets extended fuel transfer deadline

BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska school district has met a deadline to move fuel storage tanks that were threatened by a rapidly eroding riverbank.

KYUK-AM reported Wednesday that the Lower Kuskokwim School District finished relocating the tanks at the community school in Napakiak Saturday.

The U.S. Coast Guard granted a 24-hour extension of its Aug. 30 deadline to complete the transfer of 36,000 gallons (136,271 liters) of diesel away from the Kuskokwim River.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation will determine if more action is needed to treat the site in the community 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of Bethel.

The project involved building a gravel foundation with a sandbag perimeter and making a custom liner weighing 1,650 pounds (748 kilograms) to prevent fuel from seeping into the ground.

Information from: KYUK-AM, http://www.kyuk.org