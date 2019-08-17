Alaska river erosion threatens diesel-filled fuel tanks

BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska school district has a plan to move multiple diesel-filled fuel tanks away from a river after erosion threatens an environmental disaster.

KYUK-AM reported Friday that the Lower Kuskokwim School District plans to transport fuel in the spring into three new tanks that would be placed in the Napakiak school parking lot further inland.

Officials say the group of 10 tanks holds 34,000 gallons (128,700 liters) of diesel and the new tanks do not have the same capacity.

School officials say the hope is that with less fuel in them the tanks will not spill into the Kuskokwim River.

Officials say erosion has gradually approached the school after more than 100 feet (30 meters) of shoreline has been lost in Napakiak this year.

___

