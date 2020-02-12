AP Source: Michigan State hires Colorado coach Mel Tucker

FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2019, file photo, Colorado head coach Mel Tucker watches during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Boulder, Colo. Colorado coach Mel Tucker said he's still committed to the Buffaloes, even after the Michigan State job opened earlier in the week. Michigan State's job came open when Mark Dantonio announced his retirement Tuesday. Tucker was a graduate assistant for the Spartans under Nick Saban in the late 1990s.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A person familiar with the decision says Mel Tucker has agreed to lead Michigan State's football program.

The person spoke Wednesday morning to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the hiring had not been announced.

Colorado hired Tucker in December 2018, and gave him a shot to run a program after he was Georgia defensive coordinator. He was given a five-year, $14.75 million contract to lead the Buffaloes and they were 5-7 last season.

