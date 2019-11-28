62 officers graduate from Maine Criminal Justice Academy

VASSALBORO, Maine (AP) — Dozens of police officers are ready to hit the streets in Maine.

Officials say 62 police officers graduated Wednesday from the Maine Criminal Justice Academy. The new officers have completed eighteen weeks of study and training at the academy, located in Vassalboro.

Farmington Police Chief Jack Peck, who is president of the Maine Chiefs of Police Association, had some advice for the new officers.

The speaker told the graduates to "stay humble, polite and professional.” He also told them to “have compassion, and always be fair."