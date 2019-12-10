$3M lawsuit claims meningococcal diagnosis delayed

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon State University student who visited Portland-area medical providers amid a 2017 meningococcal outbreak at her Corvallis campus — but was not immediately diagnosed with the disease — has sued for $3 million.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports then 21-year-old Julia Hanson was eventually diagnosed with the disease, according to the lawsuit. She nearly died, had a lengthy hospital stay and suffers from permanent brain damage and other negative effects, the lawsuit claims.

The lawsuit filed Monday says Hanson initially sought care Dec. 15, 2017, at Pediatric Associates of the Northwest where she was diagnosed with fever and a rash. The same day, she was seen in Providence Milwaukie Hospital's emergency department and diagnosed with a headache and nausea. She was discharged.

On Dec. 17, Hanson was taken to Providence Portland Medical Center where she was admitted to the intensive care unit and diagnosed with meningococcal disease, including meningoencephalitis.

The document claims Hanson’s diagnosis was delayed, “depriving her of a 20% or greater chance of a complete recovery or a better outcome.”

Providence Health & Services and Pediatric Associates of the Northwest declined to comment.