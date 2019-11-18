20-plus school bus batteries stolen in south Mississippi

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (AP) — More than 20 batteries have been stolen out of school buses on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

The thefts happened during the weekend and were discovered Monday morning at St. Martin Attendance Center near Ocean Springs.

WLOX-TV reports Jackson County School District had to notify families that some buses would be running late.

Officials encouraged parents to take their children to school if they were able to do so.