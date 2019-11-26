2 W Virginia colleges agree to medical education partnership

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and Marshall University have agreed to combine efforts on parts of their medical education programs.

The schools on Monday announced they’ve signed a memorandum of understanding to develop and expand clinical rotations for their students at Mountain Health Network medical centers. They have also agreed to find ways to enhance residency placement for graduates.

Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert says the partnership will help students learn on the job and provide the public with better access to physicians.

The deal will also have the schools advocating the legislature, the state higher education policy commission and other government bodies.