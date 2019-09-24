1 student stabbed at Chicago-area school, 1 in custody

FRANKLIN PARK, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a suburban Chicago high school student allegedly stabbed by a fellow student has undergone surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.

The unidentified student was stabbed Tuesday in a hallway of East Leyden High School in Franklin Park, prompting a lockdown of the school.

Franklin Park Police Chief Michael Witz says a school resource officer was walking about 20 feet away when the attack occurred and took the victim to the school nurse. The alleged assailant was taken into custody. Authorities would not say what prompted the attack.

Witz says school was dismissed after the attack. Leyden High School District 212 Superintendent Nick Polyak says counselors and social workers will be available Wednesday for students who would like to talk about the incident.

Witz didn't identify the alleged attacker and charges have yet to be filed.