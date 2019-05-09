- Greenwich schools report 99 cases of COVID-19 in March
Education Resource Center
- 5 tips for college students to use final exam stress to their advantage(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Jennifer Wegmann, Binghamton University, State University of New...By Jennifer Wegmann
National Education Stories
- Five Greenwich students have qualified to compete in a prestigious national science competition this May with their research science projects. By Justin Papp
- The school board is expected to finalize the calendar in April for the graduation ceremonies and last day of classes in the district. By Justin Papp
- Stamford High chose to eliminate four AP courses for the upcoming school year: U.S. history, 12th grade English literature, chemistry, and biology. By Ignacio Laguarda
- Officials says now is ‘not the time to let our guards down’ as COVID cases continue to tick upward in Greenwich schools. By Justin Papp
- The formal reprimand from his colleagues came a little more than a month after Peter Sherr was heard using profanity on a public Zoom meeting. By Justin Papp
- District officials said the work to rehab the flooded school will likely stretch into the fall. By Justin Papp
- Donna Kaiser, a chemistry teacher at Stamford High School, was chosen for her passion and dedication to her students. By Ignacio Laguarda
- More than 20 Greenwich students were honored Wednesday for their contributions to the district and community.
- The Stamford Board of Education took a non-binding vote to support the full re-opening of high schools on April 19. The ultimate decision rests with the superintendent. By Ignacio Laguarda
- Since September, the district has reported 511 cases of the coronavirus among the teachers, students and staff. By Justin Papp
- Elementary and middle schools opened up to full-time in-person learning when the rule of thumb was six feet, but now all meet the recommendation. By Ignacio Laguarda
- The Board of Education will request interim funds for the work, but just over $1 million of the work may be covered by insurance. By Justin Papp
- Learning loss has been a major concern during the pandemic, and data suggests many Stamford have fallen behind. By Ignacio Laguarda
- Some Greenwich children are entering kindergarten at a disadvantage. Greenwich United Way is trying to close the gap. By Justin Papp
- Many Greenwich elementary and middle school students have been going to school in person five days per week since September. By Justin Papp
- The district cited the report to return kids to classrooms, but it mentions potential environmental and code violations that are alarming to some. By Justin Papp
- The roughly $6 million will go toward reducing the district’s requested budget. By Ignacio Laguarda
- The district reports eight new cases since Friday, with the average number of new cases per update in March at 9.4 as of Tuesday’s report. By Justin Papp
- In a recent report, the district showed test scores and student performance has remained mostly consistent with past, non-pandemic years. But not everywhere in town. By Justin Papp
- It’s been a year since Gov. Ned Lamont ordered all Connecticut schools closed due to the pandemic. What has the impact been on students? By Jacqueline Rabe Thomas