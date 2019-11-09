Y employee death adds frustration in Maryland's largest city

BALTIMORE (AP) — The death of a beloved Y employee during what authorities call a home invasion is reinforcing frustrations among police about shooting violence in Maryland's largest city.

Media outlets report 31-year-old Jordan Taylor was shot in the home that he and his wife shared and died later at a hospital. He was a sports and team director at the YMCA in Catonsville.

Police haven't released additional details about what happened on Tuesday night. Neighbors said they heard loud banging on a door and gunfire later. Taylor's death means at least 295 people have been killed in Baltimore during 2019.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison says the level of violence "remains unacceptable" and officers are working daily to better investigate and prevent crime, and to discourage people from starting lives of crime.