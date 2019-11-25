https://www.darientimes.com/news/crime/article/Wounded-man-who-walked-into-police-station-dies-14860552.php
Wounded man who walked into police station dies months later
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a 46-year-old has died about three months after walking to a Missouri police station with a gunshot wound.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Frederick Owens, of Ferguson, died last week, triggering a homicide investigation into his shooting. Police say he stumbled into a police station on Aug. 24 with a gunshot wound to his torso. He told police he was at an intersection 1 mile (1.61 kilometer) away when he got into an argument with a 47-year-old man, who shot him.
Police haven’t released whether anyone is in custody.
