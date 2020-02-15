Wounded Minnesota officer has 50-foot assisted walk

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A wounded southern Minnesota police officer has reached some milestones in his recovery.

According to a CaringBridge update Friday, Waseca officer Arik Matson has been working with his physical therapists to get up and walking. On Thursday Matson had his an assisted walk of "almost 50 feet!," according to the post.

"He’s a long way from walking on his own but it’s a start!" the post said.

KSTP-TV reports the post noted he's still working on balance and strength but is starting to be able to move his left arm and leg more.

The post also says Matson's tracheostomy tube also was recently removed. “His voice is getting stronger and he's able to speak more clearly at times,” the post said, adding that the officer is able to enjoy some of his favorite foods such as pizza and roast beef.

Matson was shot in the head in an exchange of gunfire in January. The suspect, Tyler Janovsky, is charged with with three counts of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer.