Women injured in crash involving state trooper settle suit

A Connecticut mother and daughter severely injured when their car was struck by an unmarked state police vehicle driven by a trooper investigators allege was drunk have settled their lawsuit against the bar that served him for $225,000, their lawyer says.

Lisa and Madison Conroy sued Black Hog Brewing Co. of Oxford after the crash in Southbury in September.

Garrett Moore, who represents the Conroys, told the Hartford Courant on Tuesday he agreed to the settlement with the bar’s insurance company. The Conroys' suit against the state and state police Sgt. John McDonald is pending

“It’s good for the clients and it’s good for them to put part of it behind them, but they’re looking forward to finding out what really happened at the state level,” Moore said.

A lawyer for the bar did not respond to a request for comment.

McDonald, 37, consumed at least eight alcoholic drinks during a retirement party for a colleague before the crash, prosecutors said.

He was driving more than 70 mph and ran a stop sign before the crash, injuring Lisa Conroy, 52, and Madison Conroy, 19, authorities said.

McDonald, charged with drunken driving and assault with a motor vehicle, is on paid leave. His attorney has not commented.