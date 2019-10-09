Woman who burned historic tree charged with selling meth

SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida woman who accidentally burned down a historic, 118-foot-tall (36-meter-tall) tree while smoking meth is now accused of selling meth.

The Orlando Sentinel reports 33-year-old Sara Barnes was arrested last week and charged with drug trafficking.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office says deputies found 38 grams of methamphetamine at Barnes' Altamonte Spring home.

Barnes is known in central Florida for burning down a bald cypress known as "The Senator" in 2012. Barnes climbed the fence at Big Tree Park in Longwood early one morning and went into a hollow part of the 3,500-year-old tree. She lit a fire to see her drugs, and it quickly burned out of control. Barnes received a suspended sentence of 2½ years.

Barnes was being held this week on $25,000 bail. Jail records didn't list an attorney.

