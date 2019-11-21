Woman raped by on-duty Montana BIA officer seeks damages

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana woman impregnated by a former Bureau of Indian Affairs police officer who was convicted of coercing her into sex is seeking between $7 million and $15 million in damages from him.

The Billings Gazette reports that former BIA Officer Dana Bullcoming is serving a three-year prison term for showing up at a woman’s home in 2015 and threatening her with arrest if she did not have sex with him. The incident resulted in a pregnancy, and the woman is raising the child, now 3.

The attorney for the woman acknowledged during the hearing Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Timothy Cavan that any award granted in her lawsuit against Bullcoming would be largely symbolic, noting that Bullcoming hasn’t paid child support.

Bullcoming had no attorney representing him at the hearing.

Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com