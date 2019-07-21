Woman dead, husband hurt in possible murder-suicide attempt

WHITTIER, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles County authorities are investigating a possible murder-suicide attempt after an 83-year-old woman was stabbed to death and her 89-year-old husband was hospitalized with critical stab wounds.

Sheriff's officials say the woman died Saturday at her home in Whittier.

The Whittier Daily News reports her husband was found with possibly self-inflicted stab wounds to his upper torso.

Investigators say there was no sign of forced entry at the home east of Los Angeles.