KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A woman has been convicted in a 2012 northwest Missouri stabbing death during a retrial.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that Buchanan County jurors found Angela Henderson guilty Friday of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and evidence tampering in the death of Clinton “Sam” Justice. She was sentenced in 2016 to life in prison in the killing, but the verdict was overturned on appeal.

Assistant Prosecutor Chad Gaddie said Justice's family is “relieved that this step is behind them.” He told jurors that even if Henderson was not the one to stab Justice, she is guilty because she was at Justice’s apartment with two other to get money for drugs when the killing happened.

“She tried to use Sam and his military pensions to try to get money to fund her drug habit,” Gaddie said. “She brought someone over there, put Sam in a dangerous situation, and when Sam refused to give him any money, Sam was killed.”

Henderson’s attorney, Jarrett Johnson, disputed this idea, saying Henderson was not buying drugs that night.