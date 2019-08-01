Woman charged with robbing Westchester homes during funerals

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — A 27-year-old Bronx woman has been charged in a series of burglaries of homes in Westchester County while the residents were attending funeral services.

Latonia Shelecia Stewart was arraigned Wednesday on a 22-count indictment charging her with burglary, grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property and other charges. Information on her attorney was not immediately available.

The Westchester district attorney's office says Stewart looked up obituaries online and targeted individuals she believed would not be home while attending the funerals. The burglaries happened between the Fall of 2017 through the Spring of 2018.

Authorities say Stewart broke windows and glass doors using a mallet hammer she kept under the seat of her vehicle.

Items stolen included jewelry and other personal property.