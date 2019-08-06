Woman arrested in fatal stabbing in Little Canada

LITTLE CANADA, Minn. (AP) — Authorities have made an arrest in a fatal stabbing in Little Canada.

Ramsey County sheriff's officials say a 30-year-old woman, found covered in blood at her residence, was arrested early Monday. A woman about the same age was found dead outside the home about 10 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities believe the suspect and victim knew each other. They don't believe there's a threat to the public's safety.