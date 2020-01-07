Woman arrested at jail protest over ICE detainees on trial

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — A Rhode Island woman arrested protesting the holding of immigrant detainees at a Massachusetts jail is headed to trial Tuesday.

Sherrie Andre faces up to 30 days in jail for trespassing and disturbing the peace at the Bristol County House of Corrections in Dartmouth in August 2018.

The trial in New Bedford District Court is expected to last two days and Andre's supporters are rallying outside the courthouse each day.

Andre, who lives in Warren, was arrested after she and other members of the FANG Collective, a Pawtucket-based activist group, blocked the jail's entrance.

The group staged the protest to show support for a hunger strike inside the jail by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees.

They also opposed Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson’s support of the Trump administration's immigration policies.

Hodgson's jail is one of the few in New England that houses ICE detainees. The Republican sheriff has also offered to send detainees to help build Trump’s border wall with Mexico.

Andre was among several people arrested at the 2018 protest, but only she has opted to go to trial.

Two others were sentenced to 10 days in prison as part of a plea deal. Another paid a $3,000 fine.