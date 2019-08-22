Woman accused of stealing $69K from employer

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A woman has been accused of stealing $69,000 from her employer in Cedar Rapids.

Linn County court records say 37-year-old Kelly Bentow is charged with two counts of theft. Her attorney didn't immediately return a call Thursday from The Associated Press.

The records say Bentow paid herself unearned commissions of around $35,500 and misappropriated vendor payments and customer credits totaling $33,500 while working for Midwest Home Distributors.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 10.