Woman accused of murder in death of Green Valley man

A Tucson-area woman was jailed after being arrested in the death of a Green Valley man with whom she had lived with in the past, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said Thursday.

The department said in a statement that 46-year-old Emily Irene Wetherbee was arrested Wednesday night on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of 44-year-old Kenneth Riggs at his home.

Deputies who responded Friday to a report of a “medical issue" at Riggs'home found him with “obvious signs of trauma."

Wetherbee was arrested during a traffic stop near Interstate 19 south of Tucson.

No additional information has been released, and online court records don't list a defense attorney for Wetherbee who could comment on the allegation.