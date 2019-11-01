Woman accused of killing young daughter appears in court

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (AP) — A woman accused of killing her 7-year-old daughter previously believed to be seriously ill appeared before a Colorado judge with the woman's former friend watching.

Ruby King says she traveled from Texas to see Kelly Turner in court on Friday for a procedural hearing.

It was Turner's first appearance since it was revealed that she had been charged with murder in the 2017 death of her daughter Olivia Gant.

Turner has not entered plea, and her attorney did not immediately return a call for comment.

King told reporters it didn't make sense for Turner and the sick girl to move to Colorado around 2013 from Crosby, Texas, and the well-regarded children's hospital in nearby Houston.

She says she is angry with Turner but prays for the woman who used to sit beside her in church.