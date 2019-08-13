Woman accused of attempting to kidnap toddler from hospital

YONKERS, N.Y. (AP) — A 28-year-old woman is being accused of trying to kidnap a toddler from the emergency room of a hospital in Yonkers.

The Westchester County district attorney's office said Tuesday that Laysha Machado was arraigned Monday after being indicted on attempted kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment and endangering the welfare of a child charges.

Prosecutors say Machado entered the emergency room at St. Joseph's Hospital in February and took a stroller with another person's child inside and fled the building.

A hospital security guard chased her outside the hospital and held her until police arrived. The child was safely returned to the family.

Machado remains in jail and is next due in court Sept. 3. Information on her lawyer wasn't immediately available.