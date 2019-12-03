Wife of Wisconsin pharmacist held in his 2006 fatal shooting

WAUSAU, Wis. (AP) — The wife of a central Wisconsin pharmacist fatally shot in his home 13 years ago is being held on $1 million cash bond in connection with his death.

During an appearance in Marathon County Circuit Court on Monday, a judge ordered 65-year-old Cindy Schulz-Juedes to surrender her passport. She has not been formally charged in the August 2006 death of 58-year-old Kenneth Juedes.

Schulz-Juedes told investigators the day she found her husband dead at their home in the town of Hull she had been sleeping in a camper.

WSAW-TV reports prosecutor Richard DuFour Schulz-Juedes gave inconsistent statements and had a strong financial motive for murder.

Public defender Trevor Peterson says the fact that it’s been 13 years shows that there was a lot of doubt about the case.

___

Information from: WSAW-TV, http://www.wsaw.com