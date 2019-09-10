Wichita police shoot at vehicle during chase

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police say three people are in custody after an officer fired shots at a stolen car.

Police spokesman Paul Cruz says when officers responded to the report of a stolen Jeep at a McDonald's drive-thru Tuesday morning, the driver tried to run over an officer, who fired several times at the vehicle. The Jeep crashed into another vehicle, causing minor injuries to the car's driver.

Cruz says the Jeep eventually continued on and eventually hit a tree, and a female suspect was arrested. Two male suspects ran and one carjacked another vehicle. Sedgwick County deputies saw that vehicle and pursued it until it stopped in a field. The driver was arrested with an injured arm.

The second male suspect was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon. He was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the leg.