Washington state district settles sexual misconduct lawsuit

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state school district has agreed to pay $5 million to the families of four students allegedly sexually assaulted by another student on school bus trips.

The Kitsap Sun reported Sunday that the lawsuit was filed in January 2018 claiming four developmentally disabled children were assaulted by a 10 or 11-year-old behaviorally disabled student during the 2014-2015 school year.

Officials say North Kitsap School District has settled the lawsuit which claimed the district did not provide adequate supervision.

Attorneys say three of the students were 6 years old and the fourth was 8 years old.

Attorneys say it is unclear how many times the misconduct occurred.

Superintendent Laurynn Evans says student safety is the district’s top priority and they are making efforts to identify where more support is needed.

