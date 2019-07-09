Washington state cab driver suffers face injuries in assault

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Police in Washington state are investigating an attack on a taxi driver.

The Bellingham Herald reported Monday that a 32-year-old male taxi driver was assaulted Friday in Bellingham around 2:30 a.m.

Police say the man was transported to a hospital after suffering facial injuries in the city 90 miles (145 kilometers) north of Seattle.

Bellingham police are investigating and seeking suspects in the assault on the driver for Bellingham Taxi, who wishes to remain anonymous.

A social media fund established for the driver raised more than $1,100 in two days.

Bellingham Taxi owner Melissa Bowe says the attack is a "scary situation for anybody in the industry providing a service where people you don't know get into your car like this."

