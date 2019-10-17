W Virginia inmate sentenced to prison for escaping custody

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say a West Virginia man has been sentenced to prison for escaping federal custody while jailed in a child pornography case.

U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced Wednesday that 33-year-old Garrett Michael Carrigan has been sentenced to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to the charge last month.

Powell says the Wheeling man broke out of custody as he was traveling from a federal institution to a residential reentry center in Clarksburg in February. Carrigan was originally incarcerated for a separate child pornography case.

He faced up to five years and a $250,000 fine on the escaping charge.