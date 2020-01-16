W.Va. school bus driver charged with DUI after crash

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Kanawha County school bus driver has been charged with a DUI after the vehicle was involved in a four-car collision that sent two students to the hospital Thursday morning.

The Charleston Police Department officers responded to the crash to find six children on the bus, two of whom were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Bus driver Susan Ann Lipscomb, 58, has been arrested and charged with three counts of a DUI that caused bodily injury and one count of a DUI with a minor in the vehicle.

The driver of another vehicle in the crash was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after her car caught fire.

A court clerk says Lipscomb has not yet hired a lawyer.

Police didn't specify what caused the crash.