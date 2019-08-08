W.Va. man gets at least 25 years for abuse of child relative

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been sentenced to 25 to 55 years in prison for sexually abusing a child relative.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that Michael Ray Moles Jr. was sentenced Wednesday.

The 46-year-old Moles pleaded guilty earlier this year to two counts of first-degree sexual abuse. He also admitted to distributing and exhibiting sexually explicit images of minors.

Prosecutors say the child was younger than 12 at the time of the abuse.

Moles has been jailed since December 2017.

