Veteran police officer to oversee Child Protective Services

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A veteran police officer has been hired to head the Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families investigative unit.

The Providence Journal reports that Providence Capt. Dean Isabella will oversee the Child Protective Services unit starting Aug. 5.

The unit is in charge of investigating allegations of child abuse.

A Department of Children, Youth and Families spokeswoman says Isabella was chosen for his knowledge of safety and risk within families and communities and his reputation for building strong partnerships.

The investigative unit has come under criticism in recent years for not investigating legitimate calls to its hotline.

The unit was also among the agency divisions blamed for mishandling a recent case in which a child with special needs was found dead in a bathtub at her foster home.