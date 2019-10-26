Vegas police: Police dog stabbed as barricade situation ends

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say a police dog is expected to recover after being stabbed multiple times and undergoing emergency surgery Saturday.

Police say the dog was stabbed while it helped end a barricade situation by taking a man into custody.

According to police, a man had climbed onto a roof of a business and then refused to come down.

Police said they noticed the man had a knife, and SWAT officers and negotiators were called to the scene.