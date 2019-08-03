https://www.darientimes.com/news/crime/article/Vegas-police-Father-finds-son-friend-of-son-14278259.php
Vegas police: Father finds son, friend of son fatally shot
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say a father who heard gunshots in his home went downstairs and found his son and a friend of the son fatally shot.
Lt. Ray Spencer told reporters at the scene Friday night that preliminary information indicated the two deaths were a double homicide.
No identities were released but Spencer said both victims were adults in their late teens.
A police watch commander, Lt. Jeff Clark, told The Associated Press that no additional information was immediately available Saturday.
