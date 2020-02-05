Utah woman pleads guilty to attempted murder, animal cruelty

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — A Utah woman accused of aiding in two suicide attempts and killing the victim’s dogs pleaded guilty.

Teresa Renae Clark, 38, of Salt Lake City pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of second-degree aggravated attempted murder, The Herald Journal reported.

The charges were reduced from first-degree felonies as part of a plea agreement.

Clark also pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty.

Clark killed the victim’s dogs and attempted to kill the victim twice using a lethal substance for financial gain, a prosecutor said.

Police called to a Cache Valley hotel in June 2017 found the unconscious victim along with two deceased dogs, syringes without needles, a pill crusher, and multiple prescription containers for human and canine medications.

Clark and the victim went to a credit union a week earlier and presented a last will and testament and power of attorney documents giving Clark control over the victim’s assets and health care, authorities said.

Clark was named as the victim's sole heir, court documents said.

The victim took her own life in September 2017 while Clark was incarcerated.

Clark faces up to 15 years in the Utah State Prison and is scheduled to be sentenced March 17.