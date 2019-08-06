Utah man sentenced to prison for wife's strangulation murder

PROVO, Utah (AP) — A Utah man who pleaded guilty to the strangulation death of his wife has been sentenced to serve up to 45 years in prison.

KUTV reported Monday that 37-year-old Curtis Nichols was sentenced Monday for killing Robin Nichols in the couple's home in August 2017.

Nichols told police he was shopping and returned to find his 35-year-old wife dead on the floor.

Investigators say Nichols strangled his wife in a fit of rage while the couple's three children were in the home near Provo.

Nichols originally pleaded not guilty, but in June pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and three counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child and obstructing justice.

A judge's order for consecutive sentences requires Nichols to spend between two and 45 years in prison.

___

Information from: KUTV-TV, http://www.kutv.com/