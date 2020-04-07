Utah man charged with ramming minivan into FBI building gate

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah man who briefly took a hostage at an FBI office eight years ago is facing new charges after prosecutors say he rammed his car into the main security gate of the agency’s building to drawn agents' attention.

Robert Joseph Hibbard of Midvale was charged with one of destruction of government property in a complaint filed Monday.

The 49-year-old had approached the security guard and asked to speak with an agent Sunday afternoon, but was told no one was available, authorities said. He got a phone number for the office and left, then tried the number at a nearby gas station.

When no one answered, he returned and drove around the building several times before crashing his minivan into a gate, causing more than $1,000 in damage. He was detained and later said he “wanted to commit a federal crime to attract the attention of an FBI agent,” according to the complaint.

No attorney was listed for him Tuesday.

The incident comes after he briefly held a man at knifepoint in 2012, forcing him to take him to an FBI office several floors up to draw attention to his claim that his ex-wife’s new husband should have been changed with murder in the woman’s death the year before.