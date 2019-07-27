Utah man accused of robbing same Ogden bank branch twice
OGDEN, Utah (AP) — A Utah man is accused of robbing the same bank twice.
A federal indictment charges 52-year-old Anthony Thomas Murdzak of Logan with robbing a Wells Fargo branch in Ogden on June 4 and June 24, allegedly getting a total of $8,650 from tellers on the two different occasions.
According to a complaint filed by an FBI agent, tellers thought it was the same man in both robberies and investigators identified Murdzak through a pickup truck used in both robberies.
The complaint also said Murdzak served time in federal prison on a weapons conviction and said he was told by another inmate how to rob banks.
Murdzak has pleaded not guilty.
An assistant federal public defender representing Murdzak didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the allegations.