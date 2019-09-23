Utah inmate's death may be homicide

DRAPER, Utah (AP) — A Utah prison inmate's death is being investigated as a possible homicide.

KUTV in Salt Lake City reported Monday that the inmate was discovered unresponsive in his cell Saturday night at Oquirrh Facility in Draper.

The Utah Department of Corrections in a statement said he was declared dead shortly after.

The circumstances around his death indicate it could be a homicide.

Officials say his family has been notified but his name is not being released pending the investigation.

