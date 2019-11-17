Utah driver accused of DUI, automobile homicide after crash

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Police in Salt Lake City say a driver has been arrested on suspicion of automobile homicide and DUI after a car accident killed a 5-year-old boy.

They say the child and his mother were in a crosswalk Saturday when they both were struck by an SUV.

The woman suffered injuries not considered life threatening.

The names of the mother and child haven’t been released yet.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports 56-year-old Carl Wayne Johnson told police he drank two beers before the accident.

Police say Johnson smelled of alcohol and showed signs of impairment during a field sobriety test.

The Tribune reports Johnson was convicted of misdemeanor DUI in 1988 and 1989 and reckless driving involving alcohol or drugs in 1999.

It was unclear Sunday if Johnson has a lawyer.

