US Marine accused in roommate’s death pleads guilty

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A U.S. Marine accused of killing his roommate last year has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and will spend at least 25 years in prison.

News outlets report Cpl. Javier Garzon entered his plea on Tuesday before an Onslow County judge. The maximum Garzon could serve is 31 years.

Investigators say Garzon and Cpl. David Rutherford were arguing before Rutherford was stabbed to death in August 2018. According to investigators, Garzon was house-sitting at a friend's home in Hubert when deputies found Rutherford’s body in the backyard.

Garzon and Rutherford were assigned to New River Air Station.