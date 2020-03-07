https://www.darientimes.com/news/crime/article/Two-men-stabbed-in-NYC-subway-station-one-fatally-15113308.php
Two men stabbed in NYC subway station, one fatally
NEW YORK (AP) — Police were investigating a stabbing early Saturday at a New York City subway station that left one man dead and another injured.
Officers responding to a 911 call at about 4:30 a.m. of an assault in progress found the men at the bottom of the stairs leading up to a subway platform in the Bronx. Both had stab wounds to the torso, police said.
A 25-year-old victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The other 28-year-old man was hospitalized in stable condition.
There were no arrests.
