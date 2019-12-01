https://www.darientimes.com/news/crime/article/Troopers-Tampa-woman-killed-in-hit-and-run-crash-14874071.php
Troopers: Tampa woman killed in hit-and-run crash
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 40-year-old woman has died in a hit-and-run crash in Tampa.
The Florida Highway Patrol says the crash happened early Sunday morning as Chanda Renee Gant was crossing a road.
Troopers say the car sped away after hitting the woman.
She was taken to a hospital where she died from injuries.
Investigators say a Chevrolet Trailblazer was likely involved in the crash.
