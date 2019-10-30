Trial slated for man accused of ordering slaying from prison

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A man has been ordered to stand trial in the shooting death of a woman 4½ years ago that authorities allege he ordered from a Pennsylvania prison.

The (Johnstown) Tribune-Democrat reports that 42-year-old Shakir Mosi Smith refused to leave his cell Tuesday to go to arraignment, but a Cambria County judge ordered the case to trial anyway.

Smith is charged in the death of 30-year-old Carol Ashcom, whose body was found in her Lower Yoder Township home in March 2015. Prosecutors allege that Smith said in letters from prison that he blamed her for his drug arrest, wanted her killed and asked that another man be shown where she lived.

Defense attorney Rich Corcoran called the case "a far stretch," based on a few letters out hundreds allegedly reviewed.

