Trial set for man charged in downtown Lexington slaying

LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) — A January trial has been scheduled for a man accused of killing another man who officers found in a downtown Lexington parking lot.

Station KRVN reports that 23-year-old Jorge Vasquez-Avila is charged with manslaughter and other crimes in the slaying of 22-year-old Hussein Nuri. Officers found Nuri unresponsive on Aug. 17 in the parking lot of Tep's Bar & Grill. He was pronounced dead later at a hospital.

Vasquez-Avila entered his pleas of not guilty on Wednesday in Dawson County District Court. His trial is set to begin Jan. 14.

He's also scheduled to go on trial Dec. 10 on three drug charges in a separate case.

___

Information from: KRVN-AM, http://www.krvn.com