Train passenger fatally shot during apparent robbery

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man riding on a train in Philadelphia was shot and killed early Monday during an apparent robbery, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 12:50 a.m. on a westbound elevated Market-Frankford line train near the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority station at Kensington and Allegheny avenues.

The 41-year-old victim was shot at least once in the head, authorities said. He was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later. His name was not released.

Four men who left the train after the shooting were being sought by authorities. It wasn't known what, if anything was taken during the robbery or how many shooters may have been involved.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting, which remains under investigation.