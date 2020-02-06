https://www.darientimes.com/news/crime/article/Traffic-suspended-at-train-station-over-15036317.php
Traffic suspended at train station over suspicious package
BALTIMORE (AP) — Traffic was temporarily suspended at Baltimore's a train station while law enforcement investigated a report of a suspicious package, police said Thursday.
The Baltimore Police Department didn't provide additional details of the situation at Penn Station. The department is assisting Amtrak Police in the investigation.
Dozens of trains make stops at the station every day.
