Third man charged with drug counts in Mac Miller's death

FILE - In this July 13, 2013, file photo, rapper Mac Miller performs on his Space Migration Tour in Philadelphia. A third man has been arrested and charged with drug offenses in connection with the overdose death of the rapper. Court documents show Steven Walter is suspected of selling counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl that Miller possessed before he died of an accidental overdose last year of cocaine, alcohol and the powerful opioid. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File) less FILE - In this July 13, 2013, file photo, rapper Mac Miller performs on his Space Migration Tour in Philadelphia. A third man has been arrested and charged with drug offenses in connection with the overdose ... more Photo: Owen Sweeney, Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP Photo: Owen Sweeney, Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Third man charged with drug counts in Mac Miller's death 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A third man has been arrested and charged with drug offenses in connection with the overdose death of rapper Mac Miller.

Court documents show Stephen Walter is suspected of selling counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl that Miller possessed before he died of an accidental overdose last year of cocaine, alcohol and the powerful opioid.

Walter is accused of being the source of the pills that another man, Cameron Pettit, sold to Miller.

A man arrested in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, this week is accused of serving as Walter's "runner," who delivered the pills to Pettit.

Walter, who is on supervised release in a 2005 drug case, remains in custody.

A phone message left with his lawyer wasn't immediately returned.

Walter's arrest was first reported Thursday by celebrity website TMZ.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Walter's first name is spelled Stephen, not Steven.